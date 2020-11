Pre-Season is well underway as the 2021 Supercross season is approaching. We were able to capture the sights and sounds of the Monster Energy/Star Racing/Yamaha 250 team getting back into the flow of things at the Yamaha test track. Click play and enjoy watching Christian Craig, Colt Nichols, and Nate Thrasher bouncing off the rev limiter on their Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha 250's.