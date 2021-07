While the Suzuki RM-Z250 has remained stagnant over the years, the 2022 model has, as expected, no changes from the 2021 model. We took delivery of the 2022 Suzuki RM-Z250 and instead of our traditional intro, we decided to move forward with our Race Spec segment instead to benefit you.



In this segment of RACE SPEC, we spend a day testing with the 2022 Suzuki RM-Z250 and pinpoint what might just be the perfect set-up for you. Check it out!