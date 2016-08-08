RACE SPEC: 2021 Honda CRF450R

We introduce our latest series we call RACE SPEC. For 2021, we have seen multiple bike models showcasing massive changes from the previous year model. Because of this, we have created this series to dive deep into each bike and provide the best settings that we see fit for you. In this segment, we take on the completely re-designed 2021 Honda CRF450R and pinpoint what might just be the perfect set-up for you. Check it out!



We are currently working with Honda to find a way to supply the map to the public. Stay tuned for more on that.

