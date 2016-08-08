Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's Eli Tomac talks to us about the 2022 Millville National and how it's likely his last motocross season of his career...
7/16/2022 8:37 PM
7/16/2022 10:53 PM
7/16/2022 10:23 PM
Seems to me the correct follow up question to "a lot of things would have to change([ to race the MX series next year]"
woulda been 'oh yeah...like what?" These guys ARE considered professional 'journalists', right?
7/16/2022 10:44 PM
In the moment I didn’t feel the vibe that Eli wanted to talk about it much more so I didn’t press much. His dad explained his thoughts in the interview I did with him a few weeks ago. One of the next rounds I’ll re-approach the topic and see where it goes.
And as I’ve stated multiple times on this site, I don’t label myself as a journalist. I’m a content creator.
7/16/2022 10:53 PM
7/16/2022 10:23 PM
