In Episode 3, Ping speaks on the topics of Ryno's opinion of Marvin Musquin winning without a neck brace, track obstacles being too easy for rider's, and withstanding politics in the industry.



Do you have burning questions that need answering?



We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.