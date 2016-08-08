Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!
In Episode 2, Ping speaks on the topics of Cameron McAdoo's red flag incident, Garrett Marchbanks unprofessional move on McAdoo in Atlanta 3, and Ping's opinion on the Speedway SX/MX hybrid track layouts.
motorick5052
4/23/2021 3:49 PM
I agree with Falcon though that the written version is always short, sweet and funny with lots of witty satire that isn’t necessarily expressed the same way in the video version!
Either way @ping is always a great few minutes of entertainment!
motorick5052
4/23/2021 3:35 PM
I’ll take my weekly dose of Ping in ANY format I can get it!
I really enjoy the written format as his writing style is always witty and he comes up with hilarious analogies on a weekly basis! I enjoy the video format as its nice to hear old Pro’s opinion straight from their mouth in their own words too!
Just like the good old days of printed magazines in the mailbox, I always had articles I’d flip to and read first,
(Remember Electronic Ping?) and @Ping is the modern online version of that!
These “@ping” videos are awesome and I’m happy with either version as long as they keep getting posted!
Thanks to Ping for taking the time to give us his insight and a good laugh every week, its starts the weekend off right!
500 Mike
4/23/2021 12:36 PM
Falcon
4/23/2021 11:53 AM
I still like the printed version better.