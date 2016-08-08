@Ping EP. 2 | Was It Safe for McAdoo To Race? 4

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In Episode 2, Ping speaks on the topics of Cameron McAdoo's red flag incident, Garrett Marchbanks unprofessional move on McAdoo in Atlanta 3, and Ping's opinion on the Speedway SX/MX hybrid track layouts.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

