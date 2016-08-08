PRO PERSPECTIVE: Cole Seely Aboard Vital’s 350 SX-F

Recently, we took a stock 2020 KTM 350 SX-F and gave it to the masterminds at Twisted Development. The result was a monster of a bike that put down more power than a stock 450 on the dyno. This 2020 KTM 350 SX-F is a bike we all wish we had in our garage and Cole Seely was lucky enough to do so. Seely had the privilege to put a little over a month of seat time into this machine. We catch up with him to hear his overall thoughts and watch him twist the throttle on this Twisted Development 2020 KTM 350 SX-F. Check it out!