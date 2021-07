Get a preview of the MXGP of Italy from Maggiora! The MXGP and MX2 classes race on Sunday but European-only classes race on Saturday. That includes the always exciting MX125 class and we get a ride along with Haakon Osterhagen racing for the Fantic Factory team and who's won both in Maggiora earlier today and won the overall victory in Matterley Basin last weekend. There's also some raw GoPro at the end so you can hear that sweet 125 sing!