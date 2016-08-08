In this OEM Tech video, we look a few different ways to maintain a hydraulic clutch, and a few things that that are unique to the Nissin system on the new 2019 Kawasaki KX450.
Klinger
5/13/2019 2:58 PM
jeffs
5/13/2019 6:02 PM
Great video Scott. I was scared to maintenance my clutch until I watched your video. Great advice on the removal of the pushrod with engine oil. I have heard of guys polishing the end of the pushrod to get rid of a squeal some people are experiencing. A video showing how to do that would be very informative.
jeffs
5/13/2019 6:02 PM
