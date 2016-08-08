OEM Tech: How To Bleed A Hydraulic Clutch 1

In this OEM Tech video, we look a few different ways to maintain a hydraulic clutch, and a few things that that are unique to the Nissin system on the new 2019 Kawasaki KX450.

Credit: Brad Resnick
