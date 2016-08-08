OEM Tech: Honda Chassis Retorquing 1

Want to make your bike handle better for free? This no-cost tip applies to all dirt bikes, but especially applies to the 2019 Honda CRF450R. This model's new chassis design tends to "bind up" with normal riding and after about 10 hours, it is a good idea to retorque critical bolts.

Credit: Sean Klinger
