New Team, Same Ambition ft. Jo Shimoda

Last time we spoke with Jo Shimoda was the following of unfortunate news announcing Geico would no longer be the title sponsor for Factory Connection Honda. This caused the team to close down permanently leaving Jo without a ride for the 2021 season. However, in mid-November Shimoda landed a spot aboard Mitch Payton's Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team. With multiple podium finishes early in the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season, Shimoda is looking to have his most promising season yet. We caught up with Jo to see how he is fitting in with the new team. Check it out!

