It is not very often when you have teammates battling for the championship title. In the 2021 Supercross season, Colt Nichols currently remains as the points leader in the 250SX East Coast championship standings. Only eight points behind Nichols, sits his Monster Energy/Star Racing/Yamaha teammate Christian Craig. Colt, being a long-time rider for Star Yamaha, and Craig, considered to be among the mature crowd in the 250 lights class, are both potential candidates to take home the 2021 250SX Championship. We sit down with both riders to discuss what it is like racing against their closest opponent. Check it out!

