We've all done it. Put away our motocross boots dirty and still caked with the terra firma we were roosting that day. But you really should wash your boots after every ride right along with your bike. There is hope, however, if you are like the owner of these 10 + year-old SG10s that look like they've never felt the cleansing spray of a pressure washer a day in their life. We tap the boot-cleaning knowledge of Chris Siebenhaar who spent many years as the Alpinestars boot guy and has washed more than his fair share of motocross boots.