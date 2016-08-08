When the decision was made to hold the last seven rounds of the 2020 Supercross Season in Salt Lake City, Utah, teams immediately began the search for practice facilities. The Flying Iron Horse Ranch was at the top of the list of tracks for the top athletes in the sport. Family-owned by father and son, Steve Luczak and Spencer Luczak, received notice from Team managers right and left, asking for access to the moto paradise facility. The two-man team design, build and take care of all upkeep on the entire grounds. Click play and see for yourself what it takes to sustain a pristine facility widely known for its features. Check it out!

