Moto 4 Kids Racing | "This is an opportunity to focus on the kids"

"It's just having fun, just racing. Definitely brings back the memories of when I was racing the Cobra and the 60." - Davi Millsaps



"Me and grandpa working on the bikes, we got bike duty now. It's good to get them familiar with just how racing works, seat time, gate drops. It's just fun." - Josh Grant



Moto 4 Kids is a kids-only race series created and put together by John Simanovich that has all kinds of classes and races specifically for the very beginner to the serious racer, but only up to 16 years old. A new series starts in August so go to Moto4Kids.racing to check it out.