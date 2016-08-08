We dropped by the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts/Honda rig to talk about Justin Brayton's CRF450R supercross race machine with mechanic Aaron Mrozek.
Klinger
2/15/2019 9:51 AM
manandmachine
2/15/2019 11:20 AM
HRC hubs are being made by TCR? I have a set and love them
TymeMoto
2/15/2019 3:13 PM
No, they are made in-house I believe.
The sticker on the hub says “MCR” which is MotoConcepts Racing.
2/15/2019 11:13 AM
That’s one badass dirtbike
TymeMoto
2/15/2019 11:13 AM
