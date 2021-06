We caught up with Red Bull KTM's rookie, Max Vohland, at Fox Raceway to see how his rookie debut is coming along in the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The rookie is back from injury and looking extremely fast aboard his Red Bull KTM 250SXF. With a very decorated background in the amateur scene, it is only a matter of time until Vohland takes a win aboard his Factory KTM. Check it out!