Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin has a new deal for 2023 with the ink just drying. Learn more about what the Frenchman has in store for the upcoming season.
ML512
7/19/2022 4:50 PM
B00tySweat33
7/19/2022 4:59 PM
Smart move KTM. He definitely makes the racing better and is still a race winning rider.
Hey ML, do you have a brother named Mark? Was just looking at random race results from one of my motos at mini o’s back in the day and there is a Mark J Lindsay on there lol
Edit: Villo won of course.
ML512
7/19/2022 5:07 PM
ML512
7/19/2022 5:07 PM