In Seattle, Marvin Musquin scored his second win in a row, but unfortunately incurred a penalty for jumping on a red cross flag that cost him some points and purse money.
GuyB
3/24/2019 6:19 AM
AceDudemeister
3/24/2019 11:03 AM
Isn’t the Red Cross flag supposed to be at the front of a series of jumps instead of the middle?
Jimmy638
3/24/2019 10:16 AM
Right on...Didn't try to dodge the call, Manned up and took the penalty, WTG Marv, keep up the podiums
