With all the excitement in the Supercross series, the beginning FIM World Motocross Championship might have caught people by surprise. If you did catch the first round from Argentina, this video is still a good watch. If you didn't, here is an opportunity to get caught up before the second round this weekend - MXGP of Great Britain, at Matterley Basin

Credit: MXGP
