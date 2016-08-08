With all the excitement in the Supercross series, the beginning FIM World Motocross Championship might have caught people by surprise. If you did catch the first round from Argentina, this video is still a good watch. If you didn't, here is an opportunity to get caught up before the second round this weekend - MXGP of Great Britain, at Matterley Basin
SidewayzMike
3/21/2019 10:03 AM
Sad to see KTM holding herlings back from coming to the states. Barring injury Cairoli has it covered. Herlings needs to buck up. Why would he want to race GP’s for a few moto wins when he could come to the states and battle for a championship?