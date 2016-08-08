Introducing our new "How To" segment called MOTO 101 with David Pingree. In this video, Ping gives an in-depth run down on how to make a two turn section of a track into one sweeper turn. If you want to improve your lap times then go ahead and take a look!
mikec265
12/23/2019 8:58 PM
How often is the site going to have a new MOTO101? I think it's a great addition, especially if it's going to be stuff like this one that a lot of us normally would not see in other how to ride clips.
Markee
12/23/2019 6:01 PM
Yesterday a kid that has scored some points outdoors this season was at my local track. He was doing the exact same technique, turning an entire section into one turn. I like to square and shoot sometimes, which can lead you to come in turn 2 at a dumb angle. I love riding technique videos, always something to learn!
JohnnyD13
12/23/2019 5:17 PM
I’m excited about this new segment. I bought David’s 101 skills video and the part about riding with your legs, and not your arms moved me up a notch