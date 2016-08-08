MOTO 101: How To Make Two Turns Into One 3

Introducing our new "How To" segment called MOTO 101 with David Pingree. In this video, Ping gives an in-depth run down on how to make a two turn section of a track into one sweeper turn. If you want to improve your lap times then go ahead and take a look!

Credit: Brad Resnick
How To MOTO 101
