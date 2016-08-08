LONG HAUL TEST - Sidi Atojo Moto Boots | Lightest Top-Level Boot!

After the initial ride in the Sidi Atojos when they first came out, I was a fan of most features, but a major hinderance to my full commitment to the boot was that the sizing was much bigger than the Crossfire 3s and 2s that preceded the Atojos. Both Sidi Crossfire boots were often praised or criticized, depending on the rider's foot shape, for being a narrow boot. The Atojos have gone a little bit the other way, so much so that I've sized down from a US 10 (44 EU) to a 9.5 (43 EU) and am way happier with the fit.