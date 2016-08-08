Justin Hill had a bit of a heartbreaker tonight, going down while battling for the lead in his first regular 450 Supercross. We were impressed.
GuyB
2/25/2018 6:10 AM
MOTOXSTATION
2/25/2018 8:53 AM
Fantastic interview. Justin Hill expressed great humility and was genuine ,gracious and extremely likable. Great segment for VitalMX.
MxKing809
2/25/2018 6:39 AM
Never really have before, but I’m starting to like lil Hill. Seems like a cool dude, and genuinely pumped
MOTOXSTATION
2/25/2018 8:53 AM
Fantastic interview. Justin Hill expressed great humility and was genuine ,gracious and extremely likable. Great segment for VitalMX.
MxKing809
2/25/2018 6:39 AM
Never really have before, but I’m starting to like lil Hill. Seems like a cool dude, and genuinely pumped