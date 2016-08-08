It's been quiet for a long time from James Stewart. Are you ready to hear from him?
GuyB
3/29/2019 7:37 AM
UsrNameUnknown
3/29/2019 8:51 PM
He talks about bubbas world, I feel like that was the down fall to his racing career! He didn’t win another championship after that, won a few races each season and that was it! I was never a huge JS fan but it was good to hear him reminisce of the old days!
Olson
3/29/2019 4:01 PM
Very nice!
Bradley_Stokes
3/29/2019 3:52 PM
Good stuff , keep it coming !
2WheelJocky
3/29/2019 12:37 PM
That was awesome. Great to hear from James!
T-Fish
3/29/2019 12:17 PM
I liked it. Can’t wait for episode 2!
Kurtis158
3/29/2019 9:50 AM
Almost unwatchable, I just wanted to know why he retired and what he's been up to. I started skipping ahead after 2 minutes and the entire interview seemed to be the same, him reminiscing. If he mentions why he retired someone let me know at what time in the video it happens.
155hk
3/29/2019 8:20 AM
Shaking camera, skipping the questions the guy asks js7, bad editing, children screaming in the back the whole time.. Seriously we all waited 2 years to hear from this dude and we get that. Great video from what he says but other than that it was just a mess.
moto288
3/29/2019 1:50 PM
Prob why they call it raw.
UsrNameUnknown
3/29/2019 8:51 PM
