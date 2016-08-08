As of right now, the AMA does not alow helmet communication in racing, only pit boards. But at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, it was allowed and some teams took advantage of the different rules using Cardo Systems helmet communication devices. Since there is a debate whether mid-ride helmet communication would be help or a hindrance, Cardo sent us their latest helmet communicator, the PackTalk Black, to get our opinion of riding while hearing voices in our head. Well, you know what we mean.



The most obvious application of this technology that we could see was with motocross coaching. We reached out to BJ Burns of Motocross University and hopped in one of his morning sessions to see how the system works and if we could see any other applications for helmet communication in motocross.