We just wrapped up our 2022 Two-Stroke Off-Road Shootout and in doing so we wanted to dive deep into the pros and cons of each bike individually. Take a listen as we discuss the 2022 #twostroke GasGas EC 250.



Make sure to check out our short and sweet video where we briefly cover how all five bikes tested over multiple days of riding, as well as these bike-specific videos. Make sure to keep an eye out as we release the rest of the line-up as the week goes on.