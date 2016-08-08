In-Depth 2022 450 Shootout: 2022 GasGas MC450F

We just wrapped up our 2022 450 Shootout and in doing so we wanted to dive deep into the pros and cons of each bike individually. First on the list is the 2022 GasGas MC450F. Take a listen as we discuss how the GasGas placed 2nd in our 2022 450 Shootout and why.



We will have three different versions of our 2022 450 Shootout: a complete article on VitalMX.com, a short and sweet video where we briefly cover how all seven bikes are placed, and these bike-specific videos. Make sure to keep an eye out as we release the rest of the line-up as the week goes on.