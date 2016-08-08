In-Depth 2022 250 Shootout: 2022 KTM 250 SX-F

We just wrapped up our 2022 250 Shootout and in doing so we wanted to dive deep into the pros and cons of each bike individually. Take a listen as we discuss how the 2022 KTM 250 SX-F placed just outside the top three in our 250 Shootout and why.



We will have three different versions of our 2022 250 Shootout: a complete article on VitalMX.com, a short and sweet video where we briefly cover how all seven bikes are placed, and these bike-specific videos. Make sure to keep an eye out as we release the rest of the line-up as the week goes on.