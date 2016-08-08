After a successful amateur career which included three Loretta Lynn Amateur National titles in 2019 and 2020, Matthew LeBlanc's career trajectory seemed to be headed up. He signed to the Star Yamaha Racing powerhouse and was expected to be their next generation of champions. Unfortunately injuries hampered him throughout his time at Star. Going into the 2022 Pro Motocross Championship, Matthew was anticipating racing the first two nationals and then focusing on his amateur season and a run at another Loretta Lynn's title. After round two at Hangtown, the decision was made to race all 12 nationals and go all in as a pro.

At the third round at Thunder Valley, Matthew finished 8th overall which would be his best finish of the season. At round six in the sand of Southwick, he broke his collar bone and ended his season. With a new crop of riders being signed, Matthew was out at Star and not sure what was next.

He showed up to the Pro Challenge at Swan Mx in Tyler, Tx this weekend (10/1/22) on a bone stock Honda and was struggling to ride to his potential. I visited with him after the first 250 pro moto to see how he felt about the change and what's next. Check out the video below or the audio on the Vital MX podcast page.