As one of the youngest racers in the 450 field, Chase Sexton is known for his calculated-but-aggressive riding style and dedication to his craft. We spend some time with Sexton in the hills of Newport and at the opening round of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We cover what his training program involves, how it feels to dominate in the 450 class, and how Specialized bicycles play a vital role in his motocross career. Don't miss out on this!