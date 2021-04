The long awaited Bell Moto-10 Spherical Helmet has officially launched and we were there to test it. Bell Helmets invited us out to Cahuilla MX to have our first ride in the all-new helmet. We talk with Benny Tozzi, marketing manager at Bell, as he gives us the full run-down on the new features of the spherical helmet and we give our first impressions as well. Click play and enjoy!