Yoshimura recently introduced their new exhaust system, the RS-12. So far the system is only available for the 18-20’ Suzuki RM-Z450. With improved performance, re-designed muffler shape, works-look matte carbon fiber end cap, and patent pending Precision Taper Fit (PTF), the RS-12 system stands out in the market of exhausts. We caught up with Big E to give us a run down on the new system and its key features. Check it out!