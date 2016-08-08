Yoshimura recently introduced their new exhaust system, the RS-12. So far the system is only available for the 18-20’ Suzuki RM-Z450. With improved performance, re-designed muffler shape, works-look matte carbon fiber end cap, and patent pending Precision Taper Fit (PTF), the RS-12 system stands out in the market of exhausts. We caught up with Big E to give us a run down on the new system and its key features. Check it out!
supermoto154
11/27/2019 12:18 PM
Any black friday deals?
Big E
11/27/2019 12:27 PM
There are some deals for Yoshimura out there. Our site will not have them.
Big E
11/27/2019 12:02 PM
RM-Z 250 will be released this week. The next releases depend on how old the model fitment is and what inventory looks like. Maybe a good time to pick up an RS-4
MOTOXSTATION
11/27/2019 11:55 AM
What’s the timetable to release other bike models?