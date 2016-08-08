By going with the stiffer, taller scoops on the MX14, Dunlop claims a 23 percent increase in contact area compared to the MX12. The firmer scoops mean less flexing of the knob when power is applied. Also, the new scoop design and block angles help the tire slide better in the sand and mud while digging deeper.
Matching the stiffer scoops is Dunlop’s Flexible Fins Technology. There are thin fins on the crown and middle blocks that increase braking.The closer spacing of the blocks increases the scooping of mud and sand, which results in more drive, superior braking, and better slide control.
Interesting and I concur. We have tested the Dunlop range for 20 odd years and have done comparison tests against their competitors. Most brands produce great traction. Our net result with testing was that we can run Dunlops at a lower pressure without getting a snake bite flat.
At Professional level we have had one DNF with a Dunlop which was caused by a first turn take-out / pile up.
The above is based on what we can buy off the shelf.
