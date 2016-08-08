By going with the stiffer, taller scoops on the MX14, Dunlop claims a 23 percent increase in contact area compared to the MX12. The firmer scoops mean less flexing of the knob when power is applied. Also, the new scoop design and block angles help the tire slide better in the sand and mud while digging deeper.

Matching the stiffer scoops is Dunlop’s Flexible Fins Technology. There are thin fins on the crown and middle blocks that increase braking.The closer spacing of the blocks increases the scooping of mud and sand, which results in more drive, superior braking, and better slide control.



