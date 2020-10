For 2021, Leatt is introducing new top-of-the-line helmets; the Moto 9.5 Helmet Carbon, Moto 8.5 Helmet Composite, and Moto 7.5 Helmet, all of which come with a pair of Leatt goggles included. Also, there is a new enduro version of the 5.5 Flexlock Boot, plus a new colorway, new knee protection, and new colorways of gear that use a new more strenuous durability standard.