First Impressions | 2023 Honda CRF450R - 50th Anniversary

Check out our thoughts on Honda's latest CRF450R. This newest CRF450R has a host of updates aimed towards balancing the bike's handling characteristics and suspension action. On top of that, they've also focused on the low-to-mid performance of the engine. Changing the cam profile, mapping, throttle body, and intake port design with the goal of creating more torque and low-end performance. This machine is also the celebration of Honda's 50th year of making motocross-specific machines, thus the 50th Anniversary livery we got our hands on.