When we heard the news of privateer Joshua Varize, filling in for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team for the final two rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, we knew we had to do something about it. We shadowed Varize at the second round Fox Raceway National to give you an inside look under a factory tent.



Varize has had a successful rookie season in the 250 class, but not cracking the top 10 until now. At Fox Raceway II, Josh went 9-9 taking home 8th place overall.



Hit that play button and enjoy a day in the life of a promising privateer gone factory!