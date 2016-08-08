FXR/Chaparral Honda: Bikes | Brands | Tech

In hindsight, starting a supercross team in 2020 was probably one of the worst moves anyone could make. But Michael Lindsay, Owner and Manager of the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team proved he could take on unforeseen challenges in stride. Not only is the team back for a second year, but they are also expanding to race both supercross and motocross series' with even more support from Factory Honda and many new sponsors. Check out how things came together this year, and hear from each mechanic about those sweet lookin' CRF250Rs and how riders Carson Mumford and Coty Schock like their machines set up.