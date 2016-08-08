FOX MX21 | KEN ROCZEN | UNPLUGGED

From humble beginnings as an amateur moto prospect growing up in East Germany, Ken Roczen’s rise to the elite level has been an epic story to follow. After achieving world championship status in Europe, Roczen headed straight to the US with nothing but victory in his sights. Now arguably the most popular rider both on and off the track, Roczen has overcome what could have been multiple career ending injuries and is back in the mix at the top of his Class. Go behind the scenes with Ken as he prepared for the 2020 Supercross season at his private compound in Florida. This is Ken Roczen, Unplugged.