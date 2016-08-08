FIM E-Xplorer World Cup... WHAT IS IT?

We've seen this series pop up a couple months ago and probably like most people, we thought it was interesting but didn't really understand what it was. With the recent announcement that James Steward is not only starting a electric motocross team but a brand ambassador for the series, we reached out to long-time Motosport Promoter Eric Peronnard to get some questions answered. Who are the OEMs? How long are the races? What is gender parity? Where are the races going to be? Are there classes? Click play to find out.