As the official factory effort from Yamaha in the EMX125 class, the Yamaha MJC Racing Team has some sick 125s! Check out this carbon-covered beauty ridden by Ivano Van Erp.
Klinger
12/1/2021 10:33 AM
mirramaxx
12/1/2021 12:26 PM
RiverockMX
12/1/2021 11:59 AM
Super drool worthy but he leaves out some obvious mods including the shock and the Ignition used.
But check out the blue hoses...lol
mirramaxx
12/1/2021 12:26 PM
RiverockMX
12/1/2021 11:59 AM
Super drool worthy but he leaves out some obvious mods including the shock and the Ignition used.
But check out the blue hoses...lol