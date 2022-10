Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac just swept the three mains at the opening round of the 2022 World Supercross Championship. The series is only two rounds this year and Tomac is the points leader...so he's showing up in Australia to win the title, right? NOPE! At least, he's not supposed to. Click through to find out why and what the series could do to get him to the next round.