Supercross returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, and the hometown fans got a treat with a win from Eli.
GuyB
4/14/2019 4:56 AM
Justin_Mitchell
4/14/2019 10:19 AM
Forget “if” Supercross should come back to Denver, it’s home should be in Denver!
Jimmy638
4/14/2019 9:20 AM
Right on, Sounds confidant hope it continues outdoors.
Place was amazing, hope it stays in Denver
