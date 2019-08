2 Time 250 Supercross Champion and 2017 Outdoor Motocross Champion Zach Osborne has recently made the step up to the 450 class continuing with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. Osborne has proven his spot in the 450 class with multiple podium finishes and continues to be persistent. Check out what Zach Osborne has to say about his race career and more.



