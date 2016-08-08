Weston Peick is the definition of Elevated when you look at his career in Supercross. From not even making main events, being told by other pros to quit, to landing a factory ride and making podiums...it's been quite the journey for Weston and we wanted to learn more about it.
SidewayzMike
6/21/2018 10:41 AM
JGR 450s best bikes on track
ga_pike
6/21/2018 10:05 AM
I have tons of respect for WP and what he has done. Guy has tons of drive and he gives it everything he has all the time. Perfect example of someone with a don't quit, work harder than everyone else attitude. I'd have to say he's my favorite current pro right now.