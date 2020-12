Talon Hawkins is the definition of Elevated when you look at his uprising in the sport of motocross. At such a young age, Talon is an elite athlete living the ultimate dream of many, and well deserved at that. The young Californian has signed with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing for a second year as he has stepped up into the world of 250's. We catch up with Talon on his home turf to see what makes him an Elevated athlete.