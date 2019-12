Recently picked up by Rockstar Husqvarna and soon after winning the 2019 Supermini Futures Championship and Supermini 1 MX Championship at Mini O's, Evan Ferry is one to keep an eye on. The Fly Racing athlete is on his way for a moto career much like his father, Tim Ferry. At just 15 years old, Evan proves himself to be an ELEVATED athlete. Take a look to see what the father and son has to say about their race career!



Check out the other episodes of the ELEVATED series.