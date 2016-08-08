ELEVATED - Chance Hymas

American Honda announced the signing of Chance Hymas early this week, a talented young motocross rider with impressive results in amateur national events. Just at 16 years old, the Idaho native will ride for Team Honda's in-house program.



We spent a day with the Fly Racing athlete, as he spent his first day on his new ride. With no surprise, Hymas will be one to keep an eye on as he proves himself to be an ELEVATED athlete. Click play for a behind-the-scenes look at Chance Hymas.



Check out the other episodes of the ELEVATED series.

