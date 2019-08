With the nickname El Chupacabra, Blake Baggett is known for his flashes of speed on a bike. His personal training facility, El Chupacabra Ranch, is built on 74 acres of land to elevate his competitive career in the class of the big dawgs. Baggett is also about to join the club of Moto Dad's among many others in the sport. Check out what Blake Baggett has to say about his race career and future family plans.



