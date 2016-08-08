ELEVATED - Adam Enticknap 2

The Enticknap brothers are some of the most like-able racers in the current Supercross series. Both have elevated their racing game in the past few season and Adam specifically is becoming a household name in the racing community with his larger than life personality. Learn more about what makes the #SevenDeuceDeuce.

For a little deeper look into our shoot with Adam, scroll down for some peeks from the still side of things.

#722 does it all...

A few Scott goggles were on hand, as Adam was doing some testing for Jim Castillo of AC Systems.

Well, it is Jim's place after all (Castillo Ranch)...

Adam, his mechanic, and brother all going over his riding.

Riding and mental coach, dog sitter, technician, sunbather...Tyler Enticknap juggles many positions in his down-time on the injured reserve list.

On the toes.

Adam and his family call Lompoc, Ca home...just around 15 minutes from where we spent the day, Castillo Ranch.

The privateer life.

Credit: Joe Carlino
Related: Adam Enticknap ELEVATED Fly Racing Insta Hub Tyler Enticknap
Adam Enticknap ELEVATED Fly Racing Insta Hub Tyler Enticknap
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Related

2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest