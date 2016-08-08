The Enticknap brothers are some of the most like-able racers in the current Supercross series. Both have elevated their racing game in the past few season and Adam specifically is becoming a household name in the racing community with his larger than life personality. Learn more about what makes the #SevenDeuceDeuce.
For a little deeper look into our shoot with Adam, scroll down for some peeks from the still side of things.
KBOLTZ
3/27/2018 4:42 PM
Great job on the video Joe!
Love the attitude and passion from the Enticknaps. Good guys.
RBernardi85
3/27/2018 3:30 PM
Sick video, being an 805 boy my self we’re always rooting for both of them.