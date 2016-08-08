Dylan moved into second place in the 250 title chase after scoring wins in both motos at RedBud.
GuyB
7/7/2019 10:43 AM
Red Crawford
7/7/2019 5:09 PM
Dude is always happy and upbeat----and has style for days. 🏁
benjmopar
7/7/2019 3:16 PM
Hopefully Fastrandis stays with the boys in blue when he jumps to the 450's, and hopefully the boys in blue have a better 450 by then.If he can keep starting top 5 he'll win the 250 crown, hands down the fastest rider in the class.
